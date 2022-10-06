Apply now Job no: 493289

Work type: Full time ongoing

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Marketing, Ticketing



Be part of a leadership team energised by creativity and product growth

An exciting and stimulating workplace which empowers its people

Play a leading role in transforming the live performance customer experience

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

About the Role

Developing and leading the delivery of a transformative sales strategy that drives conversion, attendance and spend per head.

Lead, grow and redefine our commercial Ticketing function, changing the game of service delivery and value to our industry, precinct and the public.

Full-Time ongoing position – Band 6 $149,642.48 p.a plus 10.5% superannuation

Relevant revenue growth leadership in experience-based products or services. Experience in the performing arts is not required.

What are we looking for?

You’ve played a leading role before in revenue growth for experience-based products or services. Experience in the performing arts is not required.

You thrive on learning – celebrating success and reflecting on continuous growth

You enjoy the challenge of developing and delivering end-to-end sales strategy, including pricing strategies and structures for maximising revenue streams.

You’re a fun, inspiring people leader legend with a track record of building high performing teams and peer groups

You’ve built mutual trust with partners, co-creating strong collaborative positive change

You’re a champion of influencing organisational culture to drive conversion, attendance, and spend-per-head

You connect with community, building cultural safety and breaking down barriers to conversion and participation

For more details, please read the attached position description: Position Description - Director Customer Growth.pdf

What we will do for you.

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at our food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Apply Now!

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm on Thursday 20 October 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.