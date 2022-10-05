Apply now Job no: 493328

Australia’s largest and busiest performing arts centre

Dedicated to bringing people together for remarkable experiences

Lively period in the transformation of an iconic cultural organisation

About the Role

Provides leadership to the marketing department, including the Campaigns, Content and Design teams. Responsible for delivering high levels of audience engagement and marketing of Arts Centre Melbourne’s brand, events and experiences.

About You

Experienced at leading, supporting and inspiring high-performing marketers, content creators and designers in a fast paced environment.

Proficient in directing integrated marketing initiatives that drive strong commercial outcomes, in a customer-first and data-driven approach.

Skilled at managing relationships, advocating and communicating with a diverse range of partners and stakeholders.

Full-time, 5-month fixed term position. Band 5.2 $126,009.52 plus superannuation (pro-rata).

About the Team

The Customer Engagement team is responsible for maximising audience engagement in Arts Centre Melbourne’s enriching experiences. Through the delivery of compelling campaigns and content, the team attracts and engages customers with our brand, offer, community and services.

Your Skills and Experience (key criteria)

Relevant extensive marketing experience in similar senior leadership roles.

People management experience supporting high performing teams in a busy, fast paced environment.

Experience leading marketing campaigns and initiatives that build brand awareness, engage audiences and increase sales/visitation.

Strong communication and relationship skills, with the ability to influence and connect with internal and external stakeholders.

For more details, please read the Position Description - Head of Marketing (fixed term 5 months).pdf

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm on Sunday 23 October 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.