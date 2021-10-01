Apply now Job no: 492980

Be part of a passionate, creative and inspiring high performing Communications team connecting internal and external stakeholders to the power and joy of the performing arts.

Lead on delivering strategic stakeholder engagement, activations and events that nurture and grow relationships, inform communities of interest, support advocacy, build brand sentiment, increase awareness of the value we offer the Victorian community, and influence decision makers.

Become part of our team as we embark on a journey of major change and transformation.

About Arts Centre Melbourne

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

We’re proudly the home of our flagship Resident Companies – The Australian Ballet, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Theatre Company and Opera Australia – and a range of presenters who collectively bring our stages and spaces to life.

Together with our own program of performances, events and experiences we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and engagement with the breadth of the performing arts.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

The Pillar

The Customer Experience Pillar ensures that Arts Centre Melbourne places the customer first by creating and delivering experiences of unique value. The team is accountable for delivering an integrated end-to-end customer journey that provides a remarkable experience each and every time. We deliver success in our customer-focused business functions of Front of House, Ticketing, Marketing, Food & Beverage, Communications, Car Park, Retail and Guided Tours. We are the largest team in the organisation with more than 450 people.

Communications team

The Communications team is responsible for external and internal communications across the organisation, narrative and storytelling, strategic and campaign based media, brand integrity, leadership positioning, reputation and issues management, change communications, internal culture, publications as well as stakeholder engagement. Through excellent communication in multiple channels to a diversity of audiences, it builds a compelling narrative around Arts Centre Melbourne’s purpose, impact and value to the people of Victoria, the creative industries, and in generating advocacy for the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne project, central to the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. The team is also responsible for internal engagement on business transformation, and bringing the mission and purpose of the organisation to life, internally through activation of the culture statement, The Role You Play, and externally through powerful and compelling storytelling.

About the Role

A critical factor in Arts Centre Melbourne’s capacity to deliver on its strategic corporate objectives is the identification, meaningful engagement and effective management of key stakeholders. As Arts Centre Melbourne looks to its future, the importance of key relationships within government, partners, donors and the creative industries sector will be crucial, particularly in generating advocacy for the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne project, central to the Victorian Government’s vision for the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. This role will lead on the successful end-to-end planning, project management and delivery of internal and external stakeholder engagement activities and events that support advocacy, demonstrate our commitment to priority focus areas, and build thriving relationships.

Full-time ongoing, salary Band 3.3 $85,781.00 per annum plus superannuation.

Your qualifications and experience

Significant experience or professional or tertiary qualification in stakeholder engagement and event management, customer or donor loyalty programs, and relationship management.

Extensive experience in end-to-end planning and delivery of stakeholder activities, including launches, forums, workshops, opening nights, event management delivery and project management.

Strong relationship management and interpersonal skills.

Extensive experience in establishing and maintaining effective stakeholder relationships.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to liaise with a range of diverse stakeholders (internal and contractors) in delivery of events.

Extensive administrative experience including knowledge of Microsoft Office programs.

Excellent planning and prioritising skills.

Extensive experience working on delivery of a range of arts projects.

Extensive experience in a festival or project role including scheduling and travel management.

Strong knowledge of the performing arts sector.

Exposure to or an understanding of government requirements, policies and procedures.

Experience in working and negotiating with suppliers, developing project briefs and managing the delivery of creative elements.

For more details please read the position description: Position Description Senior Producer, Stakeholder Engagement and Events.pdf

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy a number of fantastic benefits including the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets, food & beverage discounts, discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking, access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs!

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.