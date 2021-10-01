Apply now Job no: 492981

Work type: Full time ongoing

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Communications



Be part of leading a passionate, creative and inspiring high performing team of communications experts, connecting internal and external stakeholders to the power and joy of the performing arts.

Lead on delivering communications strategies and activations that speak to our reach and impact on our stages and off, elevating our mission and purpose, and building our brand awareness and sentiment.

Join a team of creative and talented storytellers under Melbourne’s iconic Spire, keeping internal and external audiences connected to who we are and what we do.

Become part of our team as we embark on a journey of transformation.

About Arts Centre Melbourne

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

We’re proudly the home of our flagship Resident Companies – The Australian Ballet, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Theatre Company and Opera Australia – and a range of presenters who collectively bring our stages and spaces to life.

Together with our own program of performances, events and experiences we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and engagement with the breadth of the performing arts.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

The Pillar

The Customer Experience Pillar ensures that Arts Centre Melbourne places the customer first by creating and delivering experiences of unique value. The team is accountable for delivering an integrated end-to-end customer journey that provides a remarkable experience each and every time. We deliver success in our customer-focused business functions of Front of House, Ticketing, Marketing, Food & Beverage, Communications, Car Park, Retail and Guided Tours. We are the largest team in the organisation with more than 450 people.

Communications team

The Communications team is responsible for external and internal communications across the organisation, narrative and storytelling, strategic and campaign based media, brand integrity, leadership positioning, reputation and issues management, change communications, internal culture, publications as well as stakeholder engagement. Through excellent communication in multiple channels to a diversity of audiences, it builds a compelling narrative around Arts Centre Melbourne’s purpose, impact and value to the people of Victoria, the creative industries, and in generating advocacy for the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne project, central to the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. The team is also responsible for internal engagement on business transformation and bringing the mission and purpose of the organisation to life, internally through activation of the culture statement, The Role You Play, and externally through powerful and compelling storytelling.

About the Role

As a pivotal leadership member of the Communications team, you’ll.

Play an active role in the Communications leadership team to achieve strategic and tactical objectives.

Build and leverage strategic relationships across the business to develop: high-level communications; brand awareness; understanding of organisational objectives; internal and external advocacy for Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne and Transformation projects.

Lead on developing compelling persuasive and engaging storytelling that speaks to our principles, values, mission and purpose.

Ensure content and storytelling is shared through multiple channels to connect with diverse communities of interest to support brand awareness, advocacy and loyalty.

Support the planning, management and delivery of communications and stakeholder activities internally and externally.

Play a leading role in the development and implementation of internal engagement strategies, communications support and outputs that builds a connected and positive team.

Full-time ongoing, salary Band 4.1 $91,019.41 per annum plus superannuation.

Your skills and attributes

Proven capability and experience in creative communications outputs, brand storytelling and content creation, both written and digital for a diversity of audiences and channels.

Outstanding writing skills, with creativity, flair and nuance – able to connect with any audience.

Proven experience with developing and implementing communications strategies for projects and issues, whether internal or external.

Experience in engaging communities of interest (within the organisation and externally) to build an informed cohort of advocates and supporters.

Experience in using communications and stakeholder engagement to support internal culture change business transition, wellbeing and team connectedness.

Experience managing and cultivating internal and external strategic relationships.

Able to represent the organisation and act as a spokesperson as required. A high level of operating autonomy is required, and the ability to take tactical decisions within the scope of the assignment.

For more details, please read the Position Description Senior Advisor Communications.pdf

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy a number of fantastic benefits including the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets, food & beverage discounts, discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking, access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs!

Apply Now!

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria and demonstrating your creative writing and communications skills, and your outstanding candidacy for the role by 11:55pm on Friday 15th October. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.