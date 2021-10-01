Apply now Job no: 492982

Work type: Full time ongoing

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Communications



Opportunity due to organisational growth. There are TWO Full Time advisor roles available.

Create communications strategy that speak to our reach and impact on our stages and off.

Join a team of creative and talented storytellers under Melbourne’s iconic Spire, keeping internal and external audiences connected to who we are and what we do.

About Arts Centre Melbourne

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

We’re proudly the home of our flagship Resident Companies – The Australian Ballet, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Theatre Company and Opera Australia – and a range of presenters who collectively bring our stages and spaces to life.

Together with our own program of performances, events and experiences we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and engagement with the breadth of the performing arts.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

About the Team

The Customer Experience Pillar ensures that Arts Centre Melbourne places the customer first by creating and delivering experiences of unique value. The team is accountable for delivering an integrated end-to-end customer journey that provides a remarkable experience each and every time. We deliver success in our customer focused business functions of Front of House, Ticketing, Marketing, Food & Beverage, Strategic Communications, Car Park, Retail and Guided Tours. We are the largest team in the organisation with over 450 people.

Communications

There are amazing changes happening at Arts Centre Melbourne that has allowed us to expand and seek two advisor professionals to join our Communications team. The team is responsible for external and internal communications across the organisation, narrative and storytelling, strategic and campaign based media, brand integrity, leadership positioning, reputation and issues management, change communications, internal culture, publications as well as stakeholder engagement. Through excellent communication in multiple channels to a diversity of audiences, it builds a compelling narrative around Arts Centre Melbourne’s purpose, impact and value to the people of Victoria, the creative industries, and in generating advocacy for the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne project, central to the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. The team is also responsible for internal engagement on business transformation, and bringing the mission and purpose of the organisation to life, internally through activation of the culture statement, The Role You Play, and externally through powerful and compelling storytelling.

About the Role

As members of the Communications team, you’ll:

Play an active role in supporting the Communications leadership team to achieve strategic and tactical objectives.

Contribute to developing compelling persuasive and engaging storytelling that speaks to our principles, values, mission and purpose.

Share content and storytelling through multiple channels to connect with diverse communities of interest to support brand awareness, advocacy and loyalty.

Support the planning, management and delivery of communications and stakeholder activities internally and externally.

Two Full-time ongoing positions, salary $85,781.00 per annum plus superannuation (each).

Your qualifications, experience, skills and talents · A relevant tertiary qualification in communications and/or 3 years’ experience in a communications, storytelling, audience engagement, internal team engagement, culture and change communications. · Creative ability to autonomously shape engaging, persuasive and compelling content for a multitude of channels and platforms. · Storytelling and writing capability that connects with a diversity of audiences, supporting a narrative that builds awareness and advocacy. · Experience in stakeholder engagement, both internal and external, to build a community of supporters. · Understanding of the importance of successful relationship management to achieving success. · Managing and maintaining contact data/databases. · Coordination and delivery of projects, meetings, presentations and publications. · Coordinating contractors and suppliers for delivery of resources and services. · Proven experience with and understanding of current technology, operating systems and applications; and the demonstrated ability to learn and apply new technology and systems, including upgrades and changes, within a reasonable timeframe.

For more details please read the Position Description: Advisor, Communications

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy a number of fantastic benefits including the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets, food & beverage discounts, discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking, access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs!

Apply Now!

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria and demonstrating your creative writing and communications skills, and your outstanding candidacy for the role by 11:55pm, 15th October 2021. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.