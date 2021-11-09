Apply now Job no: 493018

Work type: Casual

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Hospitality



Multiple roles available as soon as possible

Base hourly rate $31.16 per hour inclusive of 36% loading

Great location close to public transport

About the Role

We’re building a team of hospitality superstars across Arts Centre Melbourne outlets. These include Protagonist, The Barre and our Foyer Bars as well as great spaces where we cater for conferences, meetings and events.

Casual shifts available throughout November & December with consistent work available from mid-January 2022.

Hours of work vary, with a large proportion of concerts and events are at night and on weekends, particularly Friday and Saturday.

About you

Do you help people without a second thought? We are seeking confident, enthusiastic and passionate people dedicated to making every customer experience remarkable.

Hospitality experience is advantageous but not essential. For more details, please read the position description: Position Description - Food Beverage Attendant.pdf

Base hourly rate of $31.16 inclusive of 36% loading

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you can enjoy complimentary tickets, discounts at food & beverage outlets, discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking, and access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, including free access to Employee Assistance Program and the Smiling Mind app.

Apply Now!

Please submit your resume and cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm on 23rd November 2021. Early applications are encouraged.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

Applicants with a disability and from a diverse background are encouraged to apply.