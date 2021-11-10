Apply now Job no: 493028

Multiple casual roles available

$25.43 per hour plus casual loading

Ongoing training and development opportunities will be provided.

About the Role

As we begin to reopen our doors, we are seeking multiple casuals to join this fantastic team. As a General Hand within the Staging team, you will deliver effective services to ensure optimum efficiency and success in the presentation of productions across all of Arts Centre Melbourne’s performance spaces. You will participate in the pre-production, rigging, rehearsal, performance, and de-rigging of shows and events in line with presenters’ requirements.

Base hourly rate of $25.43 per hour plus 25% casual loading.

Your Skills and Experience:

A relevant trade qualification, Diploma or equivalent experience working within the entertainment industry. (Desirable)

Some knowledge of all aspects of theatre staging, including the relevant needs of opera, drama, dance, concert production including the repertory format.

Some Knowledge and understanding of staging procedures and techniques including manual handling, cloth tying, folding and rolling, dance floor rolling and handling, basic theatre rigging, toggling, floor laying and flat carrying.

The ability to work under pressure,

Some understanding of other technical departments work practices in Production, to ensure smooth delivery of events and services

Some experience and knowledge in the use of basic hand and power tools including the appropriate safety requirements of their use

For more information, please read the position description: Position Description - Staging General Hand.pdf

About Arts Centre Melbourne

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

We’re proudly the home of our flagship Resident Companies – The Australian Ballet, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Theatre Company and Opera Australia – and a range of presenters who collectively bring our stages and spaces to life.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years. As we continue to grow, we look to welcome individuals who support and demonstrate our values: Leadership, Community, Care More, Creativity and Equity.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Additional Benefits:

As a valued member of our team, you can enjoy complimentary tickets, discounts at food & beverage outlets, discounted onsite-parking and commuter benefits, and access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, including access to Employee Assistance Program and the Smiling Mind app.

Apply Now:

Please submit your resume and cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm on Wednesday 24 November 2021.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full-working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

Applicants with a disability and from a diverse background are encouraged to apply.