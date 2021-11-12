Apply now Job no: 493029

Work type: Full time ongoing

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Communications



Opportunity to work in one of Melbourne's most iconic venues

Join a growing team focused on developing compelling communications and storytelling

Full Time ongoing position. Salary $72, 777.92 p.a plus super

About the Team

There are amazing changes happening at Arts Centre Melbourne that have allowed us to expand and seek a new Communications Coordinator to join our Communications team. The team is responsible for external and internal communications across the organisation, narrative and storytelling, strategic and campaign-based media, brand integrity, leadership positioning, reputation and issues management, change communications, internal culture, publications and stakeholder engagement.

Through excellent communication in multiple channels to a diversity of audiences, the team builds a compelling narrative around Arts Centre Melbourne’s purpose, impact and value to the people of Victoria and the creative industries, and in generating advocacy for the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne project, central to the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. The team is also responsible for internal engagement on business transformation and bringing the mission and purpose of the organisation to life, internally through activation of the culture statement, The Role You Play, and externally through powerful and compelling storytelling.

About the Position

As the Communications Coordinator, you will be responsible for supporting the Communications leadership team in the successful planning, project management and delivery of communications activities and stakeholder engagement. You will act autonomously under the direction of the Senior Advisor, Communications.

To be successful you will require:

Relevant tertiary qualification or experience in communications, storytelling, customer relationship management, events and content creation.

Experience in the production of communications materials across digital and print platforms.

Coordination and delivery of projects, meetings, presentations and publications.

High-level literacy, grammar and attention to detail.

Ability to work and communicate effectively with a diverse array of internal and external stakeholders and build strong working relationships.

Proven ability to exercise initiative, discretion and confidentiality.

Practical experience in office administration and/or customer service provision.

About Arts Centre Melbourne:

At Arts Centre Melbourne, we bring people together for remarkable experiences.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

We’re proudly the home of our flagship Resident Companies – The Australian Ballet, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Theatre Company and Opera Australia – and a range of presenters who collectively bring our stages and spaces to life.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years. As we continue to grow, we look to welcome individuals who support and demonstrate our values: Leadership, Community, Care More, Creativity and Equity.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Additional Benefits:

As a valued member of our team, you can enjoy complimentary tickets, discounts at food & beverage outlets, discounted onsite-parking and commuter benefits, and access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, including access to Employee Assistance Program and the Smiling Mind app.

Please submit your resume and cover letter addressing the key criteria by: 5pm Friday 19 November.

Applications are open to those with full-working rights in Australia

Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer