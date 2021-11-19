Opportunity to work in one of Melbourne's most iconic venues

Focused role on the city-shaping Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation

Join a growing team focused on developing compelling communications and storytelling

Full Time ongoing position. Salary $91,019.41 p.a plus super

About the Team

There are amazing changes happening at Arts Centre Melbourne inside and out as the organisation enters a period of transformation, inside and out. As a central part of the Victorian Government's vision to transform the Melbourne Arts Precinct, join a team of talented and persuasive communicators managing change and ensuring our varied stakeholders are informed, engaged and connected as the institution they love goes through the biggest changes in its near 40-year history. The Communications team is responsible for external and internal communications across the organisation, narrative and storytelling, strategic and campaign-based media, brand integrity, leadership positioning, reputation and issues management, change communications, internal culture, publications and stakeholder engagement.

Through excellent communication in multiple channels to a diversity of audiences, the team builds a compelling narrative around Arts Centre Melbourne’s purpose, impact and value to the people of Victoria and the creative industries, and in generating advocacy for the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne project, central to the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. The team is also responsible for internal engagement on business transformation and bringing the mission and purpose of the organisation to life, internally through activation of the culture statement, The Role You Play, and externally through powerful and compelling storytelling.

Full time ongoing position. Salary $91,019.41 p.a. plus superannuation

About the Role

As a pivotal leadership member of the Communications team, you’ll:

Have a tertiary qualification in communications and experience in internal and external communication and engagement.

Ensure the Arts Centre Melbourne team is fully informed about the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne (RACM) and Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation (MAPT) projects, and the impacts of both projects on the built and operational environments.

Lead the creation and curation of storytelling, communications and content that will engage and motivate Arts Centre Melbourne’s friends, supporters, audiences and collaborators, while helping them to understand the core objectives and benefits of the RACM and MAPT projects.

Under the guidance and support of the Director, Communications, exercise a high level of autonomy and make tactical decisions within the scope of the assignment to achieve accountabilities and strategic and tactical media coverage.

For more information please read the position description: Senior Advisor, Communications (RACM)

About Arts Centre Melbourne:

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

We’re proudly the home of our flagship Resident Companies – The Australian Ballet, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Theatre Company and Opera Australia – and a range of presenters who collectively bring our stages and spaces to life.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years. As we continue to grow, we look to welcome individuals who support and demonstrate our values: Leadership, Community, Care More, Creativity and Equity.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Additional Benefits:

As a valued member of our team, you can enjoy complimentary tickets, discounts at food & beverage outlets, discounted onsite-parking and commuter benefits, and access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, including access to Employee Assistance Program and the Smiling Mind app.

Apply Now!

Please submit your resume and cover letter addressing the key criteria by: 11:55pm, Sunday 5 December.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.