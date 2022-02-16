Apply now Job no: 493063

About the Role

You will work primarily at The Barre; Arts Centre Melbourne’s sleek space running along the curve of the ground floor of the Theatres Building, offering a touch of luxury and hint of showmanship.

The primary purpose of the Chef de Partie is to assist and support the Sous Chefs and Brigade Tournant drive operational performance of Arts Centre Melbourne’s kitchen in line with the overall Food & beverage strategy, generating revenue growth and achieving increase customer satisfaction.

The Chef de Partie will administer their knowledge in Food Safety and Occupation Health and Safety to oversee and contribute towards daily food operations.

About the Team

The Kitchen Brigade is responsible for the food delivery within Arts Centre Melbourne which contributes as a major driver of revenue.

The kitchen delivers a culinary experience on a multi-platform stage, catering for the culinary novice, the theatre going-crowds, world stage performers and a vast array of local and international dignitaries.

Full-Time, ongoing position. Band 2.1.01 $56,653.74 plus superannuation.

Your Skills and Experience

Certificate III in Commercial Cookery

Food Safety Handling Certificate

Proven ability to work in a high pressure and fast-paced environment

Demonstrated experience in a similar environment i.e. hotel

Knowledge of food costing/budgeting and cost control

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with an enthusiastic approach to training and developing team members

Demonstrate passion for creating high standards of excellence in food preparation and presentation

For more details, please read the Position Description

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you can enjoy complimentary tickets, discounts at food & beverage outlets, discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking, and access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app. You will also have free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program, specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and culturally responsible support for team members who identify as People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Deaf and Disabled people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to hrassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

ACM is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with ACM’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all ACM employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with ACM you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.