Join Australia’s largest performing arts centre at a pivotal time in its transformation.

Newly created part-time contract role.

Enjoy great team member benefits.

About the Role

The Partner, Special Projects (Advocacy and Partnerships), will be a solutions expert and critical support for a range of key strategic and operational projects. The role works collaboratively with other project leads in delivering projects end-to-end, and exercising independent judgment in matters relating to successful delivery of projects, prioritistisation of issues and escalations.

In particular, the role provides high quality project and stakeholder management to underpin and support advocacy (industry and government relations) and partnerships functions (government, business, tertiary and strategic alliances). The role’s remit also extends to supporting the team’s work on organisational impact and is responsible for leading specific evaluation projects.

This is an exciting role that requires a high level of critical thinking with the ability to identify solutions and improvements to ways of working, systems and processes. Strong writing and communication skills are required to support projects and facilitate internal and external stakeholder relations, workshops and activities.

This person will have strong experience in project management and coordination, be a confident communicator, and will have demonstrated a collaborative approach to working with internal and external stakeholders. A highly collaborative and resourceful team player, who will work both collaboratively and autonomously in a dynamic internal and external environment.

Part-Time (3 days) 12-month position. Band 4.1 $93,363 (pro rata) plus superannuation.

Your Skills and Experience

Practical knowledge of project management processes and workflows, and a proven ability to concurrently manage multiple projects and stakeholders. You have a growth mindset, are solutions focused, confident, and capable of building positive rapport with a diverse range of stakeholders and clients.

Excellent verbal, written communication, and presentation skills and the ability to prepare and present clear messages, briefs, pitches, and reports. You can adapt communication style to suit the audience.

You can demonstrate conceptual, analytical, and problem-solving skills through analysing data, assessing issues, and identifying effective solutions. You understand current technology, operating systems and applications, and a demonstrated ability to learn and apply new technology and systems.

About the Team

A small and ambitious team, the Strategy, Advocacy and Partnerships (SAP) Business Unit drives and supports Arts Centre Melbourne’s organisational transformation, strategic priority delivery and revenue generation as we adapt to a dynamic internal and external environment resulting from the impact of COVID-19.

For more details, please read the Position Description - Partner, Special Projects (Advocacy & Partnerships).pdf

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to hrassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

