Flexible work arrangements available in this Full Time role

Immerse yourself in Victoria’s rich art and music history

Opportunity to work in one of the city’s most iconic venues

About the Team

The team’s purpose is to enrich and inspire diverse audiences through the understanding and enjoyment of Australian performing arts history.

We aim to:

Create a world class venue to showcase the Australian Performing Arts Collection,

Show excellence in the care, development, preservation, documentation, and display of the Australian Performing Arts Collection,

Provide our audiences with meaningful experiences through our exhibitions and public programmes, and innovative digital engagement.

Acknowledge and celebrate our diverse communities and their role in the visual and performing arts

Support contemporary practitioners through active collecting, exhibiting and commissioning

Full Time ongoing role. Salary $80,401.00 plus superannuation.

About the Position

As a Registrar, you will help develop and implement best practice standards related to the physical, intellectual, legal control, digitisation, storage, display and transport of the Music and Art Collections including associated hardware.

To be successful you will have:

Experience in collections management, and in particular, the processes and procedures involved in acquisition, registration, digitisation, condition reporting, preventive conservation, collection handling, rehousing, storage, location tracking and transport.

Experience in exhibition projects including advising, performing, managing and delivering best practice documentation, location tracking, security, handling and transportation, installation and display requirements, budgeting and multi venue tour requirements.

Knowledge and experience of national and international principles, practices, standards and ethics relating to the documentation, management and exhibition of cultural collections.

Experience, competency and understanding of contemporary computer systems such as MS Office suite, collection management and location software such as EMu as well as digitisation software and equipment such as the Adobe suite, flat bed and film scanners and digital SLR cameras.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, in relation to liaising, influencing, consulting, collaborating and reporting with senior management, peers, reports, donors, and other related external contacts.

Experience with performing risks assessments, meeting compliance with policies and developing innovative processes and procedures.

For more information, please read the Position Description - Registrar Art and Music.pdf

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment. We’re also home to Australia’s national archive of performing arts, the Australian Performing Arts Collection, which encompasses the history of circus, dance, music, opera and theatre.

The Collection is a centrepiece of the vision for Arts Centre Melbourne’s Reimagining project, which aims to transform the Theatres Building, create a new public realm, and introduce a purpose-built fourth campus, which will become home to an expanded Australian Music Vault, and a new Australian Performing Arts Gallery to showcase the Collection in a major new tourism and cultural drawcard.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

