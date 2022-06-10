Apply now Job no: 493222

About the Role

Your role is primarily based in Protagonist: A bustling café and bar, serving up custom coffee blends, pastries and a proud locally sourced beverage list.

As a Food & Beverage Supervisor, you are responsible for actively contribute to the efficient operation and revenue generation of various Food & Beverage outlets by providing a high standard of customer service, cleanliness, food & beverage service, preparation and effective cash handling.

Full-Time, fixed term position. Band 2.2.15 $63,529.00 plus super + leave entitlements.

About the Team

The Food and Beverage team sits within the Customer Innovation Pillar and is responsible for the service and delivery of all food and beverage related activity in Arts Centre Melbourne including the Theatres building, Hamer Hall and Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

The Food & Beverage Unit is focused on delivering exceptional customer service and innovative cuisine across all venues and function spaces in keeping with Arts Centre Melbourne standards

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Your Skills and Experience

Current RSA Certificate

Experience in effectively leading the performance of a team in a fast service bar environment

Experience as a bar-person in a team environment

Experience and knowledge of food handling standards and OHS compliance

Experience in the delivery of customer service excellence

Experience in cash management

Experience in utilising social media and digital mediums

Advance Barista Skills

Advance cocktail knowledge

Microsoft Packages

Advance regional wine knowledge

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you can enjoy complimentary tickets, discounts at food & beverage outlets, discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking, and access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app. You will also have free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program, specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and culturally responsible support for team members who identify as People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Deaf and Disabled people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm, Friday 24 June 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

ACM is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with ACM’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all ACM employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with ACM you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.