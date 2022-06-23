Apply now Job no: 493223

Work type: Part time ongoing

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Strategy & Governance



Part Time ongoing position – 4 days per week

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Join one of Australia’s largest performing arts venues at a pivotal time in its transformation

About the Role

This is an exciting role that provides operational and administrative support across the Strategy, Advocacy and Partnerships Team. Its primary focus will be supporting the business unit and coordinating partnership operations.

This role is the ‘glue’ of the Business Unit overseeing unified systems and process management and design, team administration, and internal and external relationship management. The position will work collaboratively with the Partner, Special Projects to ensure coordinated stakeholder management, tracking and reporting to enable a productive and agile work environment.

This role works closely with the internal and external stakeholders to provide high levels of customer service and comprehensive support on a range of operational and administrative projects, strategic partnerships, stakeholder engagement activities, and corporate hospitality and communications initiatives.

Part-Time ongoing position. Salary $80,401.00 (pro rata) plus superannuation.

Your Skills and Experience

Administration – Demonstrated organisational skills and experience in an office environment. Proven experience with and understanding of current technology, operating systems and applications; and the demonstrated ability to learn and apply new technology and systems, including upgrades and changes, within a reasonable timeframe.

Customer service - Customer service oriented and ability to effectively engage with internal and external clients to understand and meet requirements.

Interpersonal and Communication - Excellent interpersonal skills, including persuasive abilities, effective listening, diplomacy and tact, team-playing with demonstrated success in dealing with corporates.

Project management – Practical knowledge of project management processes, workflows and proven ability to manage project deliverables and effectively manage multiple projects and responsibilities at the same time

Relationship management – Solutions focused, confident and proven experience in customer relationship management (CRM) practices

Team Player – Demonstrated collaborative approach to work within a small and ambitious team.

Industry Knowledge – Understanding of the Not-for-Profit sector, social impact and arts and cultural sector is desirable

For more details, please read the Position Description - Coordinator, Strategy, Advocacy and Partnerships .pdf

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm, Sunday 3 July 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.