Apply now Job no: 493247

Work type: Full time ongoing

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Information Technology



About the Role

The QA and Automation Tester is a specialised and technical role, responsible for engaging with stakeholders, particularly the highly technical IT team members. This role is a critical enabler of ACM’s e-commerce website and will help to ensure that development work is completed in a highly efficient way, while enhancing product quality, particularly as part of the product deployment process. This role is responsible understanding requirements and for providing technical testing processes and details.

Full-Time ongoing position. Band 4.3 $108,624.00 plus superannuation

Your Skills and Experience

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent professional experience in Information Technology or related discipline essential.

Advanced experience as a technical tester

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes

Intermediate knowledge of programming languages like Java, Python or JavaScript

Ability to engage with specialised technical subject matter experts

Experience testing; website e-commerce systems, Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) applications, integrations between COTS systems

Experience writing test plans and general technical documentation

Experience working with technical specialists and business stakeholders.

Ability to adapt to various technologies and research new concepts

Experience developing automated tests

Ability to support a technical business analyst when required

Experience prioritising and balancing competing priorities with competing resource requirements

Technical change management experience

Experience capturing requirements and creating technical documentation

Extensive problem-solving skills

Understanding of, and experience with various project management methodologies including agile and waterfall

For more details, please read the Position Description - QA and Automation Tester.pdf

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Apply Now!

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm, 1 December 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.