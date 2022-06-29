Apply now Job no: 493238

Variable-time fixed term position (12 months, 0.6 FTE)

Unique role incorporating Creative Producing, presentation, facilitation, and venue operations

Opportunity to work in an iconic Melbourne venue

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

About the Role

In this role, you will be supporting delivery of broader Creative Learning programs in consultation with the Creative Learning team. Day-to-date accountabilities will include:

Assisting in the maintenance of strong positive relationships with relevant internal and external stakeholders with a focus on maximising opportunities for schools and the wider community to engage further with Arts Centre Melbourne.

Assisting in the administration and coordination of The Channel and its programs as required.

Ensuring HSE compliance in all aspects of carrying out role.

Variable-Time fixed-term position (12 months, 0.6 FTE). Hourly rate $37.61 plus superannuation.

Your Skills and Experience

The successful candidate will have a relevant professional or tertiary qualification in music, multimedia, education, business or related discipline and/or equivalent industry experience.

You have a keen insight of the performing arts or contemporary digital arts in areas including music composition and arranging, live music production and performance, animation, video production and studio audio recording and mixing.

You hold significant understanding of best teaching and learning practices, understanding of current technology, operating systems, applications and project management.

Through your excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills, you are able to connect with a range of diverse stakeholders including young people and can contribute to the successful delivery of educational programs and events.

For more details, please read the Position Description - Facilitator, Creative Learning .pdf

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm on Wednesday, 13th July 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.