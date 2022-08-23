Apply now Job no: 493305

Part-time role (3 days a week) until 30 th December 2022

December 2022 Leading organisation in wellbeing in the arts

Flexible work from home arrangements available

About the Role

This role is responsible for the delivery of a range of projects, resources, training and services to support the mental health and wellbeing of performing arts workers.

This role works closely with internal and external stakeholders to provide administrative, planning and research support on a range of Arts Wellbeing Collective programs, as well as stakeholder engagement and communications.

Part-time fixed term position (3 days p/w, until 30/12/2022). $74,322 (pro rata) plus 10.5% super.

About You

Administration experience in a fast-paced environment

Enthusiastic arts professional with good understanding of Victorian and National performing arts sector

Ability to learn and apply new technology within a reasonable timeframe

About the Team

The Arts Wellbeing Collective is a preventative health initiative by Arts Centre Melbourne that promotes positive mental health and wellbeing in the performing arts industry.

Since the Arts Wellbeing Collective started in 2018, we have delivered tailored mental health resources, workshops, services, and training for people who work in the performing arts.

Together, we are working to create a future where the performing arts industry and its people thrive.

Your qualifications and experience

Mandatory:

Demonstrated experience in managing projects and proven record of planning and delivering successful events.

Strong understanding of arts industry context.

Desirable:

Experience developing and delivering training.

For more details, please read the Position Description - Program Coordinator, Arts Wellbeing Collective.pdf

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm on Sunday, 4th of September 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.