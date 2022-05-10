Apply now Job no: 493192

Join an iconic creative organisation as it embarks on a period of revitalisation and transformation

Flexible work arrangements and Work From Home available

Full Time Fixed Term (12 months)

About the Role

This role is about connecting our people to the big picture, the why, and drawing out people-focussed stories that demonstrate our desired culture and speak to our values. With minimal supervision, the Senior Advisor, Team Communications will lead on building creative, influential, and impactful communications, supporting knowledge sharing and help grow a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration during a time of significant change.

Manage key stakeholders and competing priorities, identify and drive effective internal communications activities, including events; produce key messages, and create engaging branded written, digital, and visual assets.

You will help contribute to the development and delivery of communication and storytelling strategies and content that increases brand awareness and understanding of why what we do, makes a difference to the sector and community we’re here to serve.

Full-Time fixed-term position. Salary is $93,363.00 plus superannuation.

For more details, please read the Position Description - Senior Advisor, Team Communications.pdf

Your Skills and Experience

Successful candidate will have:

A tertiary qualification in Communications or a related field,

Proven track record in brand storytelling, communications and engagement and culture change,

Experience in engaging internal communities of interest to build an informed cohort of advocates and supporters,

Outstanding writing skills, with creativity, flair and nuance – able to connect with any audience.

For more details, please read the Position Description Senior Advisor, Team Communications.

About the Team

The team is responsible for external and internal communications, narrative and storytelling, strategic and campaign-based media, brand integrity, leadership positioning, reputation and issues management, change communications, internal culture, publications as well as stakeholder engagement.

The team builds a compelling narrative around Arts Centre Melbourne’s purpose, impact and value to the people of Victoria, the creative industries, and in generating advocacy for the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne project, central to the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation.

The team is also responsible for internal engagement on business transformation and bringing the mission and purpose of the organisation to life, internally through activation of the culture statement, The Role You Play, and externally through powerful and compelling storytelling.

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to hrassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by Tuesday, 24th of May 2022 at 11:55pm. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.