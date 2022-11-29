Apply now Job no: 493392

Work type: Full time fixed-term

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Facilities & OH&S



Full time, fixed term (2 years)

Work underneath one of Melbourne’s iconic landmarks.

Flexible hybrid (onsite and work from home) arrangements available

About the Role

A key focus of the position is to deliver capital work projects which require a high level of technical understanding or, construction skills or, the design and delivery of interior design related works, together with a strong collaborative approach to internal stakeholder engagement.

Full-Time fixed-term position. Band 5.1 $116,188.80 plus 10.5% superannuation.

Your Skills and Experience

Relevant, professional, project management experience in the delivery of technical, construction or design and delivery of services.

Extensive experience in scoping, developing, and implementing a broad range of facility improvement and renewal projects in a complex environment and which are successfully delivered to stakeholder expectations

Experience in appointing and managing specialist consultants, including (but not limited to) architects, engineers, designers, heritage, and universal access consultants

Extensive knowledge of statutory requirements and regulations, in particular the application of OH&S procedures, the Building Code of Australia, Environmental Protection standards and universal access requirements

Take an active role in the ACM’s Project Management Office including both strategic and operational advice

For more details, please read the Position Description - Senior Project Manager, Capital Projects.pdf

About the Team

The Facilities team is responsible for the strategic planning and effective operational management of Arts Centre Melbourne’s services, buildings, and precinct in delivering services to our customers and stakeholders. This includes management and operation of all major assets including those directly related to life safety.

The business unit is comprised of five functional areas: maintenance services, engineering services, capital projects, security services and health, safety & environmental services.

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Apply Now!

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm, 20th December 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.