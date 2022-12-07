Apply now Job no: 493394

Work type: Full time ongoing

Location: Melbourne - CBD

Categories: Customer Service, Hospitality



Full time, ongoing position. Salary $75,068.24 plus superannuation

Great work-life balance, flexible work arrangements available

Comprehensive training and support for your new role

Join the Conferences, Meetings & Events team at Arts Centre Melbourne as our new Event Sales Manager.



Explore another side to Arts Centre Melbourne in this dynamic team; responsible for the sales and planning of events for internal departments, resident companies and corporate clients of Arts Centre Melbourne function venues.



Working with the Senior Event Sales Manager we will be responsible for responding to event enquiries and converting corporate & private event business, maximising revenue in line with financial targets. The role requires a creative, flexible approach with strong communication skills and stakeholder management

Full time, ongoing position. Salary $75,068.24 plus superannuation

Your Skills and Experience

You are an energetic worker who is used to a fast-paced environment and can set priorities to manage multiple timelines effectively. A confident communicator, you can engage people at various levels within the organisation and demonstrate your customer service skills to the public. You know the ins and outs of your discipline and work well in a team.

Experience in a similar event sales role within the industry

Excellent attention to detail

Administration and time management skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Good written and verbal communication

Problem solving skills and capacity for lateral thinking

Experience using EBMS software, desirable but not essential

For more details, please read the Position Description - Event Sales Manager.pdf





About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

For a glimpse into working at Arts Centre Melbourne click here.

Enjoy these Team member benefits:

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy a range of team member benefits

Complimentary show tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Apply Now!

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm, Wednesday 21st of December 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, there is a requirement that all Arts Centre Melbourne employees in relevant roles be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes. Prior to commencement of employment with Arts Centre Melbourne you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.