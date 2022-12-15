Apply now Job no: 493399

Drive innovation, strategy and future growth

Lead and inspire a dynamic team

Full Time ongoing role

Flexible hybrid (work from home and onsite) work arrangements available

About the Role

As the Head of Broadcast & Digital, you will lead digital innovation within Production and will help implement and deliver strategic goals. In this role, you will lead a high performing team and manage highly specialised areas within recording and broadcasting.

You will also be responsible for:

Leading, mentoring and developing a team of professionals to deliver exceptional outcomes for the business

Managing highly specialised activities within Recording, Postproduction Services, Broadcast and Digital projects

Formulating policies in relation to digital rights management and copyright of content.

Providing exceptional customer service and relationship management with external clients

Providing internal teams with high level expertise and advice on content delivery, creative storytelling, and digital innovation

Full-Time, ongoing position. Salary $116,188.80 plus superannuation.

Your Skills and Experience

Experience in managing large and diverse teams and/or developing new teams within a complex environment

Extensive knowledge and experience in the disciplines of digital technologies

Highly specialised expertise across postproduction services, broadcast equipment, live streaming technologies, theatrical projection design

Strong experience in the development and implementation of business plans and capital works

For more details, please read the Position Description - Head of Broadcast and Digital

About the Team

The Production team are part of the Performing Arts Pillar and responsible for delivering production services and creative support for ACM across Staging, Lighting, Sound & Vision, Broadcast & Digital, Corporate Events, Wardrobe, Stage Management, Production Management and Training Services to enable the safe and efficient delivery of performances and events throughout our venues.

About Arts Centre Melbourne

The land on which Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Arts Centre Melbourne sits has long been a place of gathering, storytelling, song, ceremony, celebration and commemoration for First Nations people.

The People of the Kulin Nations have gathered on the site for thousands of years and continue to do so today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.

Beneath our iconic Spire, in Hamer Hall and at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, we showcase the best of Australian and international performing arts.

Together with our own program of performances, events and activities we offer a diversity of audiences a distinctly multidimensional approach to participation, education and entertainment.

We are now focused on Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Victorian Government’s commitment to transforming the Melbourne Arts Precinct into a thriving, connected creative and civic space over the coming years.

Enjoy Team Member Benefits

As a valued member of our ensemble, you will enjoy:

Flexible hybrid work arrangements

Complimentary tickets

Discounts at food & beverage outlets

Discounted commuter benefits and onsite-parking

Access to wellbeing activities and learning and development programs, and the Smiling Mind app.

Free access to Employee Assistance Programs which includes specific support to our First Nations team members via their I-CARE program and providing specific counsellors for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and People of Colour.

Apply Now!

Arts Centre Melbourne welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, Disabled and Deaf people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of all ages.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process, please send an email to peopleassist@artscentremelbourne.com.au

Please submit your resume together with a cover letter addressing the key criteria by 11:55pm, Monday 16th of January 2022. Early applications are encouraged as suitable candidates may be invited to attend an interview prior to the closing date.

Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with Arts Centre Melbourne’s obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic). Therefore, as a requirement of our COVID-19 Vaccination Policy, engagement is subject to successful applicants providing evidence to ACM confirming their Vaccination Status as up-to-date, or as an Excepted Person.

Employment at Arts Centre Melbourne is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a National Police Check.

Applications are open to those with full working rights in Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.